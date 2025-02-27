Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 137,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 72,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 17.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

