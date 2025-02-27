NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $145.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. NRG Energy traded as high as $117.44 and last traded at $113.44, with a volume of 18491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

Several other research firms have also commented on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

