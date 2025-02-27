Novo Integrated Sciences Extends CEO Resignation Effective Date

In a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. announced an extension of the effective date for the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Robert Mattacchione. Originally slated to be effective on February 5, 2025, the resignation date was extended on February 5, 2025, to February 20, 2025, and then further extended on February 20, 2025, to no later than March 7, 2025. The company stated that the extension is intended to allow sufficient time to complete a smooth and efficient transition to a new CEO.

Following his departure from the CEO role, Mr. Mattacchione is set to continue serving as Chairman of the Board of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. and as Chairman of Novo Healthnet Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The filing emphasized that his resignation was not a result of any disagreements with the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices.

The decision to extend the resignation date reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring a structured leadership transition, while retaining the experience and guidance of Mr. Mattacchione during this period. The move comes as the company prepares to implement its next phase of leadership and strategic planning.

