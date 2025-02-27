Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

NOVT stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.86. 35,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,077. Novanta has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.69.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

