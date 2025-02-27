Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.630-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.9 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.97. 56,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,734. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.69. Novanta has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

