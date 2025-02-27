NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.7 %

NLOK stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

