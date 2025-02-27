NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.7 %
NLOK stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
Further Reading
