Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Hold” Rating

Sidoti upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Capmk downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NWPX opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $476.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth $262,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

