Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 2150975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.02%.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,111.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

