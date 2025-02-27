North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

Several analysts have commented on NOA shares. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$25.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$694.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

