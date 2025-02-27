Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

NSC opened at $241.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.