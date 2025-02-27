NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 200,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $349.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.31. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $15.49.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,872.25. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 4,750 shares of company stock worth $61,368 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

