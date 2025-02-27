NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 36,186 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,186 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,558,000 after buying an additional 1,589,803 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,622,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,480,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 797,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

