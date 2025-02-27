NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 77,978 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after buying an additional 551,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

