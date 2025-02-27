NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 3,322 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $441.56 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.23 and its 200-day moving average is $526.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

