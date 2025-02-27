NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 13,872 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

