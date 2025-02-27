NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $20.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ingredion worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,685 shares of company stock worth $9,414,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

