NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $16.24 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.