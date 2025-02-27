NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,216 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.80% of H&R Block worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

