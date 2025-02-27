NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 74,572 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 17,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,117 shares of company stock valued at $253,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

