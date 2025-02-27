New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 55500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

New Zealand Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.