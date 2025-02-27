New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

