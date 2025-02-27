New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $47.46 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $405.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.47.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $307.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

