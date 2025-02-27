New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $27.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after acquiring an additional 228,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,227,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

