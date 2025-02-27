New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,488 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

