New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,433,036 Shares of NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,036 shares during the quarter. NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 95.44% of NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $174,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 137.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF alerts:

NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IQSI opened at $30.73 on Thursday. NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $219.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

About NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.