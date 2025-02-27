New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 72,280 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $815,318.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,285,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,496.40. The trade was a 1.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 95,104 shares of company stock worth $1,083,334 over the last ninety days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

