NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NURO opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.18. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

