Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Price

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $902.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.27. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Taboola.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 594,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 814,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

