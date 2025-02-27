Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,258,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,789,911.20. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051,649 shares in the company, valued at $29,215,481.76. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,032 shares of company stock worth $9,534,916. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

