Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 27,092 shares.The stock last traded at $102.50 and had previously closed at $100.32.
Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.56.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
