Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 27,092 shares.The stock last traded at $102.50 and had previously closed at $100.32.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,433,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1,038.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 42,521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 65,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

