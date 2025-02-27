National Pension Service Purchases 644,836 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,836 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.21% of Intel worth $178,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $743,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

INTC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.