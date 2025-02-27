National Pension Service Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,505 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $180,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after acquiring an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2,353.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 406,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $254.38 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.99. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.