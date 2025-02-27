National Pension Service Has $169.03 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,968 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $169,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,102,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $660.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

