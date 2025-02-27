National Pension Service Has $101.98 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.26% of Crown Castle worth $101,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crown Castle by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after purchasing an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,836,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

