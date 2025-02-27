National Bankshares Lowers Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$40.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.75.
In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 10,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.70 per share, with a total value of C$301,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Heath Leslie Valkenburg purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.46 per share, with a total value of C$72,571.98. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,550 shares of company stock valued at $445,872. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.
