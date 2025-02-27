Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for about 1.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Capital Southwest worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.54%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

