Muzinich & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises 5.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 162,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,289,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.64%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.