Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 24.6% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 24.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 2,196,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,953,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $375.04.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
