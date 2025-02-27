Motiv8 Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,043,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $441.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

