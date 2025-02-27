Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after purchasing an additional 773,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 229.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after buying an additional 264,971 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 102.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 208,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after acquiring an additional 182,252 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.06 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

