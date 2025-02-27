Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Motiv8 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $440,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 127.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $342.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,226,584 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.