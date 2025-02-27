Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Motiv8 Investments LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.