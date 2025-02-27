Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

