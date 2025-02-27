Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 415,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 277,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,142,000 after buying an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $498.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $360.05 and a 12-month high of $531.93.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,314,236.28. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $552,193. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

