Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Montana Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIRJ

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ AIRJ opened at $7.37 on Monday. Montana Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montana Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Montana Technologies by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montana Technologies by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 50,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies during the third quarter worth $342,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.