Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $671.58 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

