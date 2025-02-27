MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.83.
Several analysts have issued reports on ML shares. B. Riley lowered shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MoneyLion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
MoneyLion stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $955.13 million, a P/E ratio of 391.09 and a beta of 3.06.
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
