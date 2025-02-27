MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells $300,331.52 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 3,502 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $300,331.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,657,203.20. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Richard Correia sold 11,490 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,002,617.40.

On Friday, November 29th, Richard Correia sold 6,982 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $630,963.34.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Richard Correia sold 6,410 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $571,964.30.

MoneyLion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.13 million, a P/E ratio of 391.09 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley downgraded MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $41,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $21,933,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.