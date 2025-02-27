Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $219,045,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $159,823,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.