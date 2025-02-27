Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

